Monday, November 16, 2020 – Kiambu Woman Rep, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has said her life is in danger for supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Wamuchomba has been leading a group of lawmakers from Central Kenya in campaigning for the report which has the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief, Raila Odinga.

Revealing this on her Facebook page on Sunday, Wamuchomba claimed that she has been receiving death threats for supporting the report.

“There are people sending threats to my life on Facebook.”

“They have openly threatened my life on my Facebook page as per the below posts.”

“I request for protection.”

“If anything happens to me as I sell BBI they are squarely to blame, pray for me.” Wamuchomba wrote.

The Women Rep further said that some of the threats have been circulated on various social media platforms which she said further put her life at risk.

“Those responsible for the threatening posts should tell Kenyans what the coded language they are using means.”

“That is why I am not taking the threats lightly because my life is in danger,” she said.

The distraught MP claimed that one of the suspects is already in custody after he was charged in a Gatundu court.

