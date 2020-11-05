Thursday, November 5, 2020 – Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba had a rough time addressing residents in her county on Wednesday after she tried to preach the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) gospel.

The incident happened in Githunguri where the lawmaker was booed and heckled badly when she mentioned BBI.

In the video that has been widely shared on social media, the lawmaker was in the company of Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

“You do not want to support the document but you want money. How then will you get the money?” Wa Muchomba posed as the crowd shouted her down.

The angry residents agreed with the first-term woman Rep that they needed more funds to be allocated to the grassroots through devolution but noted there could be alternative ways of doing it other than amending the 2010 Constitution.

Here is the embarrassing video of Wamuchomba being heckled badly in her constituency.

Today, Kiambu Women Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba and PS Karanja Kibicho had a hard time selling BBI in Githunguri, Kiambu County after Residents told them to their face they don't want BBI goodies, they want Hustler. pic.twitter.com/UY0XZuiSKM — Essy Okenyuri (@essyokenyuri) November 4, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST.