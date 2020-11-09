Monday, November 9, 2020 – Elsa Majimbo has won the People’s Choice Award for favorite African Social Star 2020.

The journalism student, who completed her O-levels in Kibera, has been posting monologues on social media since 2016 but stopped temporarily in 2019.

Her soliloquy videos often go viral but they exploded on social media during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

They were even featured on Comedy Central a few times.

In June 2020, her work was applauded by Lupita Nyong’o, Joan Smith, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Casper Nyovest among other celebrities.

Majimbo recently bagged an ambassadorial role with Rihanna’s Fenty where she showcases the brand’s glasses in every shade.

She was nominated and won the people’s choice award for favorite African social star 2020.

She shared the news on Monday morning on her social media platforms and thanked all her fans for supporting her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST