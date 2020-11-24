Tuesday, 24 November 2020 – Kenyans have showered praises on a kind-hearted police officer from Bomet County who came to the rescue of a woman and her daughter.

The helpless woman was thrown out of a bus that was heading to Nyamira from Nakuru at night because she didn’t have enough fare.

The cop, who is identified as Sergeant Gaitho Mwaura, was on his way home when he spotted the woman and the daughter sleeping in the cold.

He approached them and after listening to their sad ordeal, he bought them food and then booked for them a guest house.

On Tuesday morning, the cop took the mother and her young daughter to a nearby hotel where he bought them a heavy breakfast and then paid the bus fare to their destination in Nyamira.

The Kenyan DAILY POST