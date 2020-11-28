Saturday, 28 November 2020 – A woman has shared an interesting love story on how she met the love of her life.

Narrating the story on Thriving Couples KE Facebook page, the woman disclosed that in 2008, she received a call at night from a wrong number.

The call was from a man and after a few seconds, the man hanged up after realizing that he had called the wrong number.

However, something interesting followed later.

The man would call her often and tell her how her sweet voice warmed his heart.

She thought he was joking but after a few months, they became friends although they had not met face to face since they were living in different counties.

One day, they planned for a meeting and the man was very clear from the start that he was looking for a wife.

A year later, they started planning for a wedding after she fell in love with his character and introduced him to her parents.

They got married in 2010 and 10 years later, their marriage is still blossoming.

Here are screenshots of how she narrated her interesting love story on the popular Facebook page.

Here are photos of the lovely couple.

If you look at their latest photo, you will notice how they have undergone massive transformation in 10 years.

