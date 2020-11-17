Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – The annual Africa Music Magazine Awards, better known as Afrimma Awards, went down over the weekend with Tanzanians and Nigerians dominating the winning list.

Kenyan artist Khaligraph Jones lost the best African male artist award to Diamond Platinumz while Akothee lost out the best female artist award to Tanzanian songstress, Nandy.

Another Tanzanian artist in Zuchu took home the upcoming artist of the year award.

South Africa’s Master KG was the biggest winner of the night.

KG took home four awards thanks to his hit Jerusalema.

Tanasha Donna, Nadia Mukami, Fena Gitu, Sauti Sol, Willy M Tuva and Jamal Gaddafi are among the Kenyans who lost the Afrimma Awards.

The Kenyan DAILY POST