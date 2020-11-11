Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – Some private students who were to sit for national exams, will have to postpone studies after the Ministry of Education declined to offer direction on the transfer of students.

Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) ruled out the change of examination centres by candidates, despite the academic year being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parents in Mombasa County lamented that students were being affected by staying at home, as pressure mounts on Education CS George Magoha to intervene.

Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 public students were recalled to schools ahead of sitting national exams in March 2021.

“My child has not gone to school since they reopened on October 12.”

“Her school closed and the proprietor wrote asking us to transfer our children,” Winne Ouma, a parent of a student in Tudor, Mombasa, stated while speaking to a local daily.

She added that she postponed her daughter’s education to January 2021 due to a lack of slots in public schools.

Private School heads added that the fate of some KCSE & KCPE students is in limbo, as most of the institutions have shut down.

The private schools were not cushioned during the Covid-19 pandemic and face huge bills.

The candidates have been forced to sit at home waiting for a direction from the Ministry as students in public schools continue with studies.

