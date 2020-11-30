Monday, November 30, 2020 – Senior Counsel Martha Karua and Deputy President William Ruto’s friend, Dennis Itumbi, have faulted the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly using taxpayers’ money to run the BBI signature collection campaign.

The two went on to share screenshots reportedly from a section of Kenyans purporting that they had received invitations from area Chiefs to append their signatures on the BBI document.

Itumbi shared a message he reportedly received asking him to avail himself at the Chief’s office and sign the BBI document.

“Chiefs collecting signatures all over.”

“Use of provincial administration evident,” one of the messages reads.

“Chiefs attempting to collect signatures in church in Mombasa… This is illegal.”

“It’s a private process not a government project, IEBC must speak out,” He added.

On her part, Karua called on Kenyans to reject the BBI report and termed the campaign as unconstitutional.

“We are here to reach out to other Kenyans of like minds to join us as we build a movement called Linda Katiba to defend the Constitution, defeat impunity and advance the transformational agenda that we set for ourselves a decade ago.”

“We assure Kenyans that the Constitution of Kenya is still a good document that was proclaimed as one of the most progressive in the world when we promulgated it in August of 2010,” she asserted.

Their statements echoed reports shared by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah on Saturday evening claiming that his county residents were being forced to sign the document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST