Monday, November 16, 2020 – Narc-Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, and Makueni Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, have urged Kenyans to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report terming it a waste of public money.

Speaking at the Sarova Panafric on Friday during the annual Narc Kenya alumni meeting, the two leaders said what the government should do instead is to reform the electoral system.

“We must reject the BBI because of the handshake brothers’ utter contempt for Kenyans,” Karua said.

The former Justice Minister questioned the rationale of pushing on with the referendum in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and demanded that the government sets aside funds to support testing and treatment in all public facilities.

She also noted that fixing articles 10 and 86 should be the main focus of the Kenyatta administration, to renew the fight against graft and reform the electoral process to make it transparent and ensure accountability.

“President Kenyatta and Raila have rejected us. We should pay back by rejecting their BBI project,” she said, adding that fixing the electoral system and fighting corruption doesn’t necessarily mean amending the Constitution.

on his part, Prof. Kibwana warned that BBI will take Kenya into uncharted territory, arguing that the country’s biggest problem is ethnicity.

“Kenyans need to be bold and stand up against BBI,” he said, accusing the President and Mr. Odinga of using the process to form a coalition for the 2022 polls.

“It’s time to fight again and stop changes that will make Kenya lose its trajectory. Be watchful, work hard. Mobilise, stand firm, and don’t allow our country to get into uncharted territory.

