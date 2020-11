Monday, 23 November 2020 – Two notorious criminals were arrested on Sunday afternoon after they were involved in an accident along Thika Road while fleeing from police officers.

According to police sources, the thugs had just snatched a phone while armed with deadly weapons and while they were trying to escape using a motorbike, they were involved in an accident along the busy highway.

They were given first aid and then taken to police custody.

See photos.

