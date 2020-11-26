Thursday, 26 November 2020 – An Uber driver has narrated how a lady threatened him with a gun after dropping her at Kwarara road in the leafy suburbs of Karen.

According to the driver, who is identified as Brown Mwangi, the lady refused to pay him after she ended the trip.

She reportedly told him that her boyfriend will send him the money accrued during the short trip.

The driver parked his car outside the gate and insisted that he must be paid his dues.

The lady reportedly went into the house, picked a gun, and smashed the car’s windscreen.

She then bragged that she is untouchable since her father is a renowned lawyer.

The driver reported the matter to a nearby police station.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST