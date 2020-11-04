Wednesday, 04 November 2020– The internet has erupted after a pastor was pictured baptizing his followers with muddy water.

According to reports appearing on social media, followers of Favoured Evangelism Ministries Church in Mbarara, Uganda walked for more than 5 Kilometres for the baptism ceremony.

The ceremony almost brought the business in the nearby village to a standstill.

Both young and old were pictured being immersed in the muddy water by the pastor during the important ceremony that every Christian must go through.

Netizens have accused the pastor of brainwashing his innocent followers, to an extent of baptizing them with muddy water.

See photos.

