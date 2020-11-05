Thursday, November 5, 2020 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka will have it very rough in 2022 following a recent rejection by Mt. Kenya voters.

With Uhuru Kenyatta calling it quits in nine months, the Wiper leader had expected that the President would offload his Central Kenya votes to his basket.

According to Kalonzo’s confidants, the Wiper leader has in the last year or so been keen to be seen to be in good books with Uhuru in the hope that this would send a message to Kikuyus that Uhuru considered Kalonzo a good pair of hands that they could count on.

But following his rejection by Kikuyus during his Mt. Kenya tour recently, Kalonzo is not assured of anything and has been scratching his head over the issue.

Kalonzo’s allies had cautioned him against banking on Mt. Kenya votes in his quest to ascend to the Presidency come 2022 with the help of Uhuru, saying the President has lost popularity in his home tuff

Kalonzo was booed, heckled and chased away when he visited Nyeri using Uhuru’s name, with residents terming the region as Deputy President William Ruto’s.

The next day, Uhuru visited Nyeri and was left addressing empty shop verandahs and trees as the people kept away with those who were in the market centres he stopped over going on with their businesses as if only the village elder was around.

The Kenyan DAILY POST