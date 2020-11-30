Monday, November 30, 2020 – Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has termed all Luhya community members vying for the presidency in the 2022 election as jokers and conmen.

Speaking in Bungoma during the launch of the Western region signature collection for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution Amendment Bill on Saturday, Oparanya said Luhya presidential candidates lack strategies to win support from voters through campaign rallies.

“I am happy at the way the politics of the day are shaping up because it has served to expose political conmen who have been in our midst for a long time waiting to pounce on an opportunity like a hyena stalks a human being in anticipation that his swinging hand might fall off,” Oparanya said.

“I am telling the Luhya community that you must be serious for us to matter when it comes to key decision-making posts in the country,” Oparanya added.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, and the Kakamega Governor himself have declared their intentions to contest the presidency in the 2022 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST