Friday, November 13, 2020 – Former Kiambu County boss, William Kabogo, has castigated politicians who are trying to revive the Kiambaa Church Massacre, where 35 women and children were burnt to death during the 2007-08 post-election violence.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Thursday, Kabogo termed politicians who are wading into the Kiambaa issue as fools who have no respect for those who died during the violence.

Kabogo further said those mentioning the massacre are inciters since they want to incite the Kikuyu community against their Kalenjin brothers.

“I sometimes wonder where the country is heading with all these political shenanigans full of hatred and enmity; politicians are back now to evoke the memories of Kiambaa without considering the dangers they are putting families that were affected into,” Kabogo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST