Friday, November 20, 2020 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando Kabando, has blasted Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, for attacking Citizen TV’s ‘News Gang’

‘News Gang’ comprises of presenters Yvonne Okwara, Jamila Mohamed, Joe Ageyo, Francis Gachuiri, and Linus Kaikai.

The programme which is aired on Thursday evening delves on current political affairs and the presenters usually express their opinions.

On Thursday, Junet, who is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, attacked ‘the Gang’ after they poked holes in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

“I hope and believe that the views being aired about the BBI by the so-called “The Gang” on Citizen TV are not the views of Royal Media and they are personal views,” Junet said on his Twitter page.

His remarks quickly got a response from Kabando Wa Kabando, who cautioned him against pressing the ‘panic button’ when BBI issues are discussed.

“As far as patriotism is concerned, it is a LOYAL MEDIA that may not dance to royal chicanery,” Kabando wa Kabando wrote on his Twitter handle.

