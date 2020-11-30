Monday, November 30, 2020 – Narc Kenya Party leader, Martha Karua, has won Ksh2.7 million in a case involving Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The former Justice Minister had moved to the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania, after she lost her case at the Supreme Court of Kenya in 2019.

Karua was awarded the money in damages for violation of her right to fair hearing in the petition.

She sued President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government over the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, in the 2017 General Election.

Karua protested that the Government, through the Supreme Court, dismissed her election petition appeal without any ground.

“I’m filing this suit for the wrongs committed to me by the judicial arm of the Government, arising from the decision of the Supreme Court on August 7, when my election petition was dismissed,” she revealed at the time.

She accused Kenya’s apex court of denying her justice, stating that it was decided that her petition had exhausted the time frame for filing the case.

“My feeling and that of my lawyer is that the Kenyan government has violated the treaty of East African Community which binds them to the rule of law, democracy and human rights,” Karua added.

In her petition, Karua reported cases of bribery in Kirinyaga polling stations, arguing that it affected the outcome of the gubernatorial election in which Waiguru was declared the winner.

