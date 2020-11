Monday, 02 November 2020 – A well-endowed lady from the Kikuyu community is causing men sleepless nights on Instagram.

Daughters of ‘Mumbi’ have for a long time been accused of having pathetic body shapes but Ciku is here to prove that Mt Kenya ladies can also gerrit, just like ladies from the Nyanza region.

Check out juicy photos as she flaunts her gorgeous goodies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST