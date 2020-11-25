Wednesday, 25 November 2020 – City politician and lawyer Karen Nyamu caused a stir about two months ago after she announced her pregnancy on social media.

After Nyamu announced that she was ready to be a mother again, rumors surfaced online that Mugithi singer Samidoh was the man behind her pregnancy.

However, Samidoh trashed the rumors and described Karen as a close friend.

He further said that he was forced to cut communication with the youthful city politician after people started confusing the friendship for an affair, putting his marriage at stake.

Karen Nyamu has shared the first photo of her new-born baby.

She posted a photo of her firstborn daughter holding the new member of their family and captioned it, “obsessed”, accompanied by love emoji.

