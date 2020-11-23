Monday, November 23, 2020 – An outspoken Jubilee Party legislator has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to stop Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies and instead address the challenges facing the health sector due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking on Sunday, Isiolo Women Representative, Rehema Jaldesa, said the government should instead commit the time and resources towards containing the pandemic.

She said BBI exercise is not an emergency and can therefore wait until the war against the pandemic that has claimed over 1,000 lives in Kenya – among them, frontline health workers and politicians, is won.

She further stated that the government should concentrate on reviving the adversely affected economy and assist Kenyans and traders, who are reeling from the effects of the disease, to get back on their feet and provide for their families.

“The government should concentrate on important national issues such as Covid-19 and cushion Kenyans struggling to put food on the table.

“We should not just suspend the collection of signatures but the entire process,” Jaldesa said

“We are opposing the BBI because it is being popularised at the wrong time.

“We cannot allow reggae to be sung on top of graves,” Jaldesa added.

