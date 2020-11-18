Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – A vocal Jubilee Party Governor has narrated how he battled COVID- 19 disease for 18 days and urging Kenyans to observe Ministry of Health guidelines.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, revealed that he contracted the disease while on a benchmarking tour of Mombasa County.

“I was diagnosed with the disease while on the coast. We rushed to the hospital where I was treated and later retreated to my home where I have been recuperating,” Kahiga said.

The confirmation by Kahiga brings to two, the number of senior officials in the county, who have admitted suffering from the disease as the second wave hits the county.

Nyeri Archbishop Antony Muheria, who also chairs the Interfaith Council of coronavirus response, is recuperating at Mater Hospital in Nairobi after contracting the disease.

Muheria urged Kenyans to observe COVID-19 protocols, especially wearing masks and keeping a one metre distance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST