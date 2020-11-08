Sunday, November 8, 2020 – Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho took the law into his own hands literally yesterday, after he led an operation alongside law enforcement officers and the county inspectorate in an effort to enforce Covid-19 rules after President Uhuru Kenyatta gave governors a leeway to conduct such operations.

Joho, alongside police officers, raided bars and social joints and arrested 35 people at a popular Shisha den popularly known as the “Escape”

A video showed the governor chasing curfew breakers with law enforcement officers hot on his wake.

The team also forced motorists who were outside during curfew to stop and alight from their vehicles.

Those caught were then herded together in a group, with another video showing tens of people seated on the dirt, some attempting to make frantic phone calls.

Elsewhere, police officers in Nakuru arrested 86 people at the SEBS bar and restaurant within the town early Saturday morning.

The 86 were part of a group of more than 500 revelers who were holed in the club, partying away in reckless abandon.

Police officers had a hard time restoring order and were forced to lob teargas at the patrons after they were attacked with beer bottles.

The terrified party-goers fled the club, some from the windows on the first floor and some through the packed doors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST