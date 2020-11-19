Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, tore into Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, as he toured Msambweni in Kwale County yesterday.

This is after Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, who is an ally of Ruto, attempted to block Joho from touring Kwale to campaign for the ODM candidate in Msambweni.

“I’ve heard a lot of politics from ODM politicians.”

“Some of the remarks are from my brother governors that they will come and camp here for combat.”

“I wish to tell them that Kwale is the home of civilized politics, not war,” Mvurya said.

But in a fiery speech, Joho called out the DP for trying to use his allies to bar him from touring the county.

“Ata mimi siku moja nataka kuwa rais na nitakuwa rais,watu hawawezi panga siasa Nairobi na kuja Msambweni tena, kama nilienda kumpigia debe Imran Okoth Nairobi na pia seneta wa Kakamega na mjinga ana ujasiri wa kusema nisije Msambweni. (I also want to be the President one day. These people will not dictate Msambweni politics. If I went to Nairobi to campaign for Imran Okoth and Kakamega to drum up support for the Senator, who is this brave fool saying that I should not come to Msambweni),” he remarked.

He went on to state that he was angered by what he termed as attempts made by DP Ruto’s team to gamble with the lives of the people of Msambweni, who he claimed were grappling with both unemployment and land issues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST