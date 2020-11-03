Tuesday, 03 November 2020 – Capital FM’s Joe Muchiri has attacked blogger Edgar Obare after he alleged that he was kidnapped by rogue DCI detectives and tortured.

Obare narrated the horrific ordeal on his Instagram page and shared photos of the injuries that he claims to have sustained.

However, Joe Muchiri thinks that Edgar is just chasing clout.

He called Edgar the ‘stage manager’ of the year 2020 and alleged that he stage manage the kidnapping ordeal.

This is what Joe Muchiri posted.

