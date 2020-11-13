Friday, 13 November 2020 – Celebrity fashionista, Adigo Digo, has left tongues wagging after he wedded on a plane.

Adigo, who lives in Roysambu and is frequently spotted boarding Zimmerman matatus near Lumumba Drive, is a close friend of Jalang’o, and Jalas was over the moon after seeing photos of the unique wedding.

Jalang’o shared photos of Adigo’s wedding and said that only Luo men can pull such stunts.

“Congratulations my brother CBD1, waJaluo mtatua, harusi kwa ndege,” Jalang’o posted on his Instagram page.

Controversial gospel singer Ringtone Apoko made a cheeky comment on Adigo’s wedding and predicted that the hyped marriage will end up in tears.

Ringtone said that Adigo is a broke man, who is trying to confuse someone’s daughter with a fake lavish lifestyle.

Here’s Ringtone’s comment.

See photos of the hyped wedding.

