Friday, 06 November 2020 – Kiss 100 radio presenter, MC, and comedian, Jalang’o, has revealed that he is not a church fanatic.

Speaking during Kiss 100 breakfast show, Jalas said that he rarely goes to church but anytime he passes by a church that is playing good music, he enters for a short prayer and then walks out.

“I don’t go to church. I’m not a religious guy but then again, anytime I pass by a church playing good music, I enter and pray.” Revealed Jalang’o.

Despite not being a church fanatic, Jalang’o said that he engages in various philanthropic activities to help the less privileged.

However, he is not in the business of funding lavish lifestyles of pastors through tithes and offerings.

“But I do a lot of charity whenever I get a chance to change someone’s life, I do it but sio hii hapa ya financing some luxurious lives, i’m not up to that nonsense.” He added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST