Saturday, 21 November 2020 – Former Citizen TV journalist, Jacque Maribe, has revealed that most of her friends, including the famous ‘Girls Squad’, abandoned her when she was charged with the murder of the late businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Maribe’s ‘Girls Squad’ consisted of Kirigo Ngarua, Shix Kapienga, Terryanne Chebet, and Monica Kiragu.

They would fly together for lavish vacations and splash photos on social media flaunting squad goals.

However, things took a different turn after she landed in trouble with the state.

Maribe revealed that close friends that she trusted abandoned her in the hour of need.

Only two female friends and close family members stood with her.

“A lot of my friends did not want to associate with me.

“People I thought I was very close to. I even heard that some did public statements, disassociating themselves from me.

“People we were seen on holiday with. Being told we’re squad goals and things like that.

“I will be very honest with you, I have like two female friends to date who stood by me from the beginning.

“The rest of my friends are guys, but now you come to learn who your true circle is.

“I don’t want to say I lost many friends because they were not friends, I just gained true ones.” Maribe said.

Here are photos of the fake friends who abandoned her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST