Monday, November 9, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has called out leaders supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to accommodate everyone’s views and not to say that the document cannot be amended.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, and their allies have been maintaining that the document cannot be amended because it has taken the views of all Kenyans.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ruto wondered why Uhuru and Raila want to amend the constitution yet they don’t want BBI amended.

“Pastoralist (PPG), the church (NCCK), women, Senate and other stakeholders want consensus on the Bbi.

“It’s a contradiction to want to amend the Constitution while refusing to amend a mere report (bbi).

“It’s defeatist to build walls to shut others out while purporting to build bridges,” Ruto said.

During the BBI consultative meeting held in Naivasha and which was presided over by Uhuru and Raila, over 300 lawmakers agreed to start popularising the report without further amendments.

“We stand here today on behalf of the approximately 300 MPs from both the Senate and the National Assembly to declare our total and unwavering commitment to the BBI.

“We are ready to proceed popularising the report across the country,” Siaya Senator, James Orengo told a joint press briefing.

