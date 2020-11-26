Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, is not a politician to be trusted, going by what he did to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday.

Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, was among the leaders invited to the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection exercise at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Uhuru and Raila maintained that the BBI document will not be amended and urged those opposed to it to meet them in the referendum.

But immediately after the launch, Wetangula took an about-turn and said that the document can still be amended until the tabling of the constitutional amendment bill.

“The window on further refinement and improvement of the BBI proposed changes is not closed until the tabling of the constitutional amendment bill. Continue consulting as Kenyans,” he said.

Wetangula’s seems to echo what Deputy President William Ruto has been saying that the document needs some amendment to allow more inputs from low cadre Kenyans commonly known as ‘hustlers’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST