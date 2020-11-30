Home Editorial Is this what we call a long distance relationship? LOL!!(PHOTO) Is this what we call a long distance relationship? LOL!!(PHOTO) November 30, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Temptations everywhere! These are members of the worship team, EISH!! (PHOTO) Don’t visit a woman’s house if you don’t pay her rent – This young man was busted eating the forbidden fruit (PHOTO) When you go to pay dowry and find these men, just swallow panadol because you must get a headache(PHOTO) How does someone sleep after eating such a meal? (PHOTO) Introducing ‘Twa Twa’ guest house – This is where your wives are being chewed (PHOTO Kenyan tailor who married a client narrates his interesting love journey and parades his voluptuous wife (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,453FollowersFollow