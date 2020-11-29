Sunday, November 29, 2020 – Former Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba, parted ways with his wife Priscah Mwaro two years ago over infidelity.

Priscah reportedly found out that Ababu was having a secret affair with a campus lady, who happens to be a model.

She also found out that the skirt-chasing CAS was sleeping with her niece.

Prisca’s brother, Patrick, spilled beans on their rocky marriage during an interview with a local paper sometime back and narrated how she once came to his house barefooted at night crying after the former MP kicked her out of their matrimonial home in the middle of the night.

Ababu’s wife has left tongues wagging after she posted photos goofing around with an unidentified man, who is said to be her new lover.

They were chilling at home while clad in matching jerseys and looking happy.

Check out the photos.

