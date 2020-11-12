Thursday, 12 November 2020 – Slay queen city pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha, is in Nigeria for preaching missions with members of her Oracle Team.

Natasha, who arrived in the West African Country in style, is being given VIP treatment as she crisscrosses different states to preach the gospel.

She is being accompanied by heavily armed cops with deadly weapons, leaving Kenyans wondering whether she went to Nigeria to preach or to show off.

On Thursday, the slaying pastor went to a conference in Delta State where she was received by Prophet Jeremiah Omotto.

Natasha described prophet Omotto as her spiritual father.

The 48-year-old man of God lives a flamboyant lifestyle that can be compared to that of a movie star.

He cruises in top of range vehicles and when he feels like flying, he hires a private jet.

Here are photos of his flashy lifestyle.

