Monday, November 9, 2020 – A twitter user by the name Ausi Patty has left netizens deep in thought after posting a black chicken and asking about ways to cook it.

She innocently asked her followers on how to prepare it and waited for suggestions.

The chicken was already de-feathered and ready to be cooked.

Check out this photo

Guys help, ways to cook black chicken. pic.twitter.com/EPKEMQmdmL — ausi Patty (@kgadiyabana) November 6, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST