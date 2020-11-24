Tuesday, 24 November 2020 – Last weekend, police raided a house in Nairobi’s Mountain View Estate and arrested 44 teenagers during a house party.

Acting on a tip-off from the residents, the cops raided the house on Saturday night and recovered drugs and alcohol.

At least 26 boys and 18 girls aged between 14 and 17 were arrested during the night raid.

According to DCI, the teenagers hail from Kiambu, Nairobi, and Machakos and are all in primary and secondary schools.

The host, a 41-year-old woman, was arrested by detectives for further interrogation.

Police said that the teenagers were consuming drugs and taking alcohol before the party was stopped by law enforcers.

Here are photos that were taken inside the house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST