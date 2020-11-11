Wednesday, 11 November 2020 – Kenyans are raising questions over the frequent deaths of Nation Media Group employees through hit and run accidents, after Dan Otieno, a former editor at the giant media house, was hit by an unknown vehicle along Waiyaki way.

Otieno was hit by a car on Monday this week when he was crossing the road along Waiyaki way.

The driver is said to have sped off, leaving his lifeless body on the road.

His body was taken to the City mortuary.

At the time of his death, Otieno was the Communications Officer at East African Portland Cement Company.

His death was confirmed by Kabete police boss, Francis Wahome, who stated that investigations have been launched to find the driver involved in the hit and run accident that claimed the life of the skilled journalist.

A worrying trend of Nation Media Group journalists dying through hit and run accidents, in the past two years, has raised eyebrows.

At least four journalists affiliated with Nation Media Group have died in hit and run accidents.

In September 2019, Anthony Kariuki, a former news editor, died on the spot after he was hit by a vehicle along Outer Ring road when he was heading to his home in Buru Buru.

In March this year, Raphael Nzioki, an editor at NTV, lost his life through a hit and run accident at the junction of Kimathi Street and Kenyatta Avenue, in Nairobi Central Business District.

A few weeks later, Christine Omulando, a sub-editor at the same media station died after she was hit by a car at Khoja Mosque Roundabout.

