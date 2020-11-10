Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Murder suspect, Sarah Wairimu, has once again denied her involvement in the murder of her husband, Tob Cohen, in 2019.

In an affidavit signed by her lawyer Philip Murgor, Wairimu, who is out on bond, said her husband was killed when she was arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

Wairimu further stated that those who murdered her husband wanted to take possession of their multi-million Kitusuru home.

She said those who killed and dumped her husband inside a septic tank were known by DCI boss, George Kinoti, and he is protecting them.

“My husband was murdered by people who wanted to grab our Sh500 million matrimonial home in Kitisuru.

“They had me arrested on August 28, 2020 then colluded with investigators to implicate me after planting his body in a septic tank while I was in custody,” she said in the affidavit.

Wairumu also vowed to mount a legal challenge on her husband’s inheritance saying those who killed him are the ones who inherited the properties leaving her with nothing.

