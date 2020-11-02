Monday, November 2, 2020 – The Ministry of Education seems adamant about reopening schools amid the second wave of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

This is after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) announced the rollout of a new curriculum for teachers ahead of Grade Five pupils’ return to school.

According to reports, the new training, which is expected to last for 12 days, would equip teachers with Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) for Grade Five.

The training is expected to kick off on Monday, November 23, and close on Saturday, December 5.

TSC Director of Quality Assurance Reuben Nthamburi confirmed that the training would run concurrently with the current school calendar.

“This training will be carried out as the school terms progresses on the stipulated dates,” he stated.

This comes barely two days after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Magiha advanced their talks over the mass reopening of schools.

Education CS George Magoha and Kagwe are said to be pushing forward with the back to school plan on the premise that students will lose a lot if they stay longer at home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST