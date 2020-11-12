Thursday, November 12, 2020 – Jubilee’s Communication Director, Albert Mwemusi, has responded to reports alleging that the party’s Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, is admitted at Karen Hospital Intensive Care Unit(ICU).

Speaking on Thursday, Mwemusi denied the reports circulating on social media.

“These are baseless reports based on unfounded rumours,” Mwemusi stated.

Kenyans online wished Tuju a quick recovery based on the unconfirmed reports that he had been rushed to ICU.

This is not the first time such reports emerge, especially after Tuju was involved in a road accident on his way back from the late former President Daniel Moi’s funeral in Kabarak, on February 12.

The former Minister of Information and Communications was later flown to the United Kingdom for specialized treatment on orders from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Tuju is battling for the revival of his business in a Ksh1.6 billion debt case after his company was placed under receivership.

However, he obtained an order from the Appeal Court stopping plans to seize his property.

The Kenyan DAILY POST