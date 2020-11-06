Friday, November 6, 2020 – Esma Platinumz is well known for not keeping quiet when it comes to matters to do with her brother’s love affairs.

She recently rekindled her friendship with Hamisa Mobeto (Diamond’s second baby mama with whom they have Dylan, his son).

Yesterday, Zari Hassan jetted into Tanzania with the two children she sired with Diamond which prompted Esma to throw shade on one of her brother’s baby mamas.

She claimed that Zari is better compared to the rest of them because she knows how to cook and she cares about her baby daddy’s welfare.

She went on to say that it was about time for Diamond to grow fat and healthy because Zari is around unlike one of his baby mamas.

She said that the specific baby mama she was talking about knew nothing, all she knew was buying fries for Diamond.

Well was she referring to Tanasha or Mobeto?

