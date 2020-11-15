Sunday, 15 November 2020 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in conjunction with a multi-agency team, on Saturday impounded two trucks that were transporting bhang worth millions of shillings along the Isiolo-Moyale route. 

While the trucks looked empty from inside, they had tonnes of bhang stashed inside concealed compartments.

According to Deputy Director Anti-Narcotics Unit at the DCI Headquarters, Janet Shako, proceeds from the sale of drugs are used to fund terror activities in the North Eastern Region.

5 suspects were arrested during the operation and they are in lawful custody.

Here are photos shared by DCI after the drug cartels were busted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

