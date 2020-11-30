Monday, November 30, 2020 – Igembe North MP, Maoka Maore, has slammed Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of being behind the frosty relationship with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, Maore, who is also Deputy Majority Whip in the National Assembly, said Ruto’s tendency to attack ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has diminished his chances of succeeding Uhuru in 2022.

Maore said that every time the DP attacks Raila, the main target is the President himself, something he believes is politically suicidal.

“Every time Ruto attacks Raila and handshake, he is actually attacking Uhuru.

“Raila didn’t invite himself to Government, Uhuru invited him,” Maore said.

The DP and his entourage have always attacked the former Prime Minister for using the backdoor to join the Government.

According to them, the handshake and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) are means to propel Raila to State House, claims that the ODM leader and the President have repeatedly denied.

