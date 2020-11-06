Friday, November 6, 2020 – Police officers in Mombasa have arrested tens of people at the Likoni ferry channel for flouting COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

Police officers deployed to enforce compliance with the guidelines rounded the lot up on Friday morning.

Among those arrested were several who had masks in their pockets and others who were only covering their chins.

This comes just a day after the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai instructed administration police officers to enforce the guidelines in “strict compliance with the law”.

“All police officers across the country have been instructed to enforce the curfew orders from 10 pm to 4 am without fear or favour with strict adherence to the standard procedures,” the statement read in part

Under the new directives, those arrested driving past the daily curfew will have their licenses cancelled.

In a statement to media houses on Thursday, Mr. Mutyambai said those found in breach of the COVID-19 measures will face an instant fine of Ksh20,000.

In the statement, Kenyans were also advised to observe social distancing and avoid unnecessary travel in measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST