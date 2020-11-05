Thursday, 05 November 2020 – City socialite Huddah Monroe has threatened to sue ladies who are tainting her cosmetic products on social media.

The petite socialite claims that some haters are spreading rumours that her products are harmful without back up evidence.

She challenged any lady who has damaged her skin or lips after using her cosmetic products and lipsticks to come forward and she will send a doctor to do tests at her cost.

Huddah said that if the results turn negative, things will turn ugly since it will be a court case.

Huddah says it’s not easy to start a business and she will not sit and just watch people destroy her business.

This is what she posted.

