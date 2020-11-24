Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has defended his involvement in the Building Bridges Initiative, which is being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Matiang’i revealed that the state agencies, including his ministry, have taken a leading role in the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it is a Government project.

He noted that as security organs, they will facilitate the BBI process to the fullest to make sure it succeeds.

However, he said they will never cross the line by crushing the dissenting voices.

“We will facilitate the BBI process like we facilitate other processes.”

“It is our role.”

“There will never be a time where we will trample on anyone’s right, including the right to assemble,” he noted.

Some leaders, especially those allied to Deputy President William Ruto, have criticized Matiang’i for being too hard on them, especially when it comes to BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST