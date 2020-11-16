Monday, November 16, 2020 – Popular lifestyle vlogger, Joan Munyi, popularly known as Yummy Mummy, was involved in an accident this morning and has shared her experience about it on her Instagram page.

She said the accident happened after her brakes failed.

Luckily she was not hurt but her car was damaged badly.

“I got in a car accident this morning.”

“I wasn’t hurt but my car is pretty badly damaged.”

“I’m so grateful to God for preserving my life, my brakes locked so my car refused to slow down and I rammed into the back of a Citi Hoppa.”

“My life legit flashed before my eyes as the bus got closer – I was like okay so this is the end of Joan.”

“It has me thinking what legacy I’m going to leave on earth when my time here is done.”

“What’s one thing you would remember me for or that I have taught you?”

“I’ d love to know.”

“Today, we give thanks for life.”

“Lord I am so grateful for my life.’ Joan said.

