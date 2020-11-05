Thursday, 05 November 2020 – 19-year-old Kenyan socialite, Shakilla, has been causing a commotion in the showbiz circles after she confessed that she has slept with top Kenyan celebrities.

She became an overnight celebrity after revealing her body count and naming top Kenyan celebrities that she has exchanged fluids with.

The clout chasing teen is pulling crazy stunts as she desperately seeks fame in the competitive ‘socialite’ industry.

Shakilla was hosted for an interview on Milele FM by presenter Chris to talk about her controversial lifestyle.

She bragged that she currently lives in a 2 bedroom fully furnished apartment in Kilimani that she was bought for by a married mzungu sponsor.

She claimed that the apartment which is worth Sh 11 million is registered under her name.

She went to trash photos that surfaced online recently where she was seen cooking ugali in a tiny bedsitter.

She said no one is supposed to live in a bedsitter in the 21st Century.

According to her, you should at least start life in a 1 bedroom house if you are broke.

Listen to Shakilla’s interview on Milele FM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST