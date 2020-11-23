From a couple of weeks ago, I started suspecting my husband of cheating on me because he suddenly changed his behavior towards me. He stopped desiring to have sex with me and he even started sleeping in another bedroom. He was a sex maniac and so if he was not having sex with me, I definitely knew he was having it with someone.

I tried investigating whom he could be cheating on me with. His phone did not have clues and it also reached a point where he changed his password so that I could not access his messages. I shared my suspicions with a friend of mine. She told me if I wanted to catch my husband right in the act of having sex with another woman, I should get a getting stuck spell from Doctor Mugwenu who was a traditional herbalist.

I contacted the doctor on 0740637248 and told him to help me find out whether my husband was cheating on me. I went to see him a day after and after using his spells, he told me my husband was cheating on me and was meeting up with the other woman in a hotel that was located near our home. He cast the getting stuck spell and told me that I would catch my husband right in the act because he would get stuck to the woman.

I went to the hotel that daktari had told me about to wait for my hubby to come with his mpango wa kando. At around 8pm, he walked in arm in arm with the other lady whom I noticed was a collage girl. I had hid in the corner and they could not spot me. I followed them to their room and few minutes later, I heard them starting to have sex.

“Beb, wewe uko mtamu sana. Ata nataka kuacha bibi yangu ndio nikuoe wewe,” my husband said. As soon as they started having sex, they got stuck to each other and started screaming and wailing after getting stuck to each other’s genitals. I opened the door and they both saw me. They were so shocked that they wanted to faint. Soon enough, their screams filled the hotel and everyone came to see what was going on.

