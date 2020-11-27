Friday, November 27, 2020 – Chief Justice David Maraga has moved to clear the air regarding his frosty relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While delivering his last State of the Judiciary address in Nairobi, Maraga noted that he has nothing personal against Uhuru, but only different views and opinions.

“To our President, wherever you are, it is clear that there is a difference of opinion between me and you.”

“But I want to assure you, and the entire nation, that I have nothing personal against you.”

“To the contrary, as you know Mr. President, I have given you respect as our Head of State.”

“Why would I want to fight you, as some people are suggesting? I am apolitical and I hold no brief for any politician.”

“The Security and the Intelligence Services can assure you of that, and I am sure they have assured you of that,” stated Maraga, who retires in 2021.

According to Maraga, his strained relationship with Uhuru has cost the Judiciary very dearly as it had led to only 47 percent of the Judiciary financial requests being honoured by the Treasury.

In September 2017, the Supreme Court nullified the presidential election to which President Uhuru Kenyatta threatened to ‘revisit’, and in the following financial year, the judiciary budget was reduced from Sh2.1 billion to Sh50 million.

