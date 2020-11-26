Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has said she has no apology to make to anyone for opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Karua, who is a former Gichugu MP, said she opposes the proposed constitutional amendments contained in the document because they are a mere political tool to keep certain individuals at bay.

Karua wondered why such a public document sponsored by taxpayers’ money was being handled with so much secrecy instead of offering everyone a chance to critique and dissect it.

“I find nothing persuasive in a process designed to exclude, hoodwink, is opaque, unnecessary, unconstitutional and whose proponents have no qualms forcing it down the throats of citizens,” She wrote on her Twitter page.

Karua now joins Deputy President William Ruto, who has sent indications that he may oppose the document despite having the blessing of his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST