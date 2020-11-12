Thursday, 12 November 2020 – Clout chasing socialite, Shakilla, has issued an apology to Kenyan-international footballer Victor Wanyama, after alleging that he booked her for sex and paid her a whooping Sh700, 000.

Shakilla appeared on Xtian Dela’s live video on Instagram in September and made the wild allegations that catapulted her to fame.

Wanyama threatened to sue the upcoming socialite and put it clear that he has never met her.

Shakilla has finally apologized to Wanyama through a short video clip that she posted on her Instagram page.

The 19-year-old socialite said that she has never met Wanyama or slept with him.

She claimed that she was drunk when she made the allegations on InstaLive.

“My name is Shakilla and I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Victor Wanyama. And say sorry about the horrible thing that I said about him.

“I’ve never met Victor, neither has he paid me nor had s*x with me, “she started off.

“I was drunk at the time and foolishly excited about being on Xtian Dela’s live show.

“I apologize to his family and I’m sorry for any pain that I may have caused.

“I would like to take this opportunity to warn young people about the dangers of social media. And the risk of being enticed into chasing fame, by those seeking to exploit us and profit from our mistakes, “she stated.

Here’s the video of the socialite issuing apology to Wanyama.

